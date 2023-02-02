Azerbaijan confirms 35 more COVID-19 cases, 41 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 17:49)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan has detected 35 new COVID-19 cases, 41 patients have recovered, and 5 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,018 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,739 of them have recovered, and 10,092 people have died. Currently, 187 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,834 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,491,233 tests have been conducted so far.