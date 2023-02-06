Azerbaijani rescuers to work in Turkish earthquake-hit cities of Hatay, Iskenderun

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The rapid response rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, sent to Türkiye to carry out search and rescue operations and eliminate the consequences of a strong earthquake, will work in the center of the city of Hatay and Iskenderun, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

It was noted that a team of 420 people will join the search and rescue operations and work to clear the rubble.

The rescue team has already left the city of Adana, where it arrived earlier, to the earthquake zone.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.