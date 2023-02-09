Azerbaijani rescuers pull 37 people from rubble in earthquake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. During search and rescue operations conducted in the Türkiye's Kahramanmarash severely affected by the earthquake, rescuers of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations saved a total of 37 people from the rubble, Trend reports.

On Feb. 8 reports said the Azerbaijanis pulled out 26 people from the rubble.

Specially trained rescue dogs of the Cynological Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan are used in rescue operations. Additional information will be provided on the status of rescue operations.

VIDEO:

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 12,391 people were killed, 62,914 people were injured, and 5,894 buildings were destroyed.