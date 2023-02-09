Azerbaijani rescuers pull 44 people from rubble in earthquake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. During search and rescue operations conducted in Türkiye's Kahramanmaras severely affected by the earthquake, rescuers of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations sent to Türkiye following the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev saved a total of 44 people from the rubble, including 9 children, and also pulled 164 bodies, Trend reports.

Earlier on Feb. 9 reports said the Azerbaijanis pulled out 37 people from the rubble.

Additional information will be provided on the status of rescue operations.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

Following the latest data, 14,351 people have died, and 63,794 people have got injured in the quake so far.