BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The Shusha City State Reserve Department has opened a tender to purchase major repair services for the old post office building, Trend reports.

Those wishing to participate in the tender should submit their legal documents no later than March 16, while tender proposals and guarantee documents – until April 3, 2023.

Additional information:

Address: AZ5800, M. E. Rasulzada Str. 1, Shusha, Azerbaijan

Phone: +994552140575.