After handing things over to aid point for Türkiye, I found out everyone was talking about me – Azerbaijani former IDP (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. A former internally displaced person from the Lachin district's Minkand village Sarvar Bashirli told Trend that he was shocked by the news of the tragedy that occurred in fraternal Türkiye.

"Our family, like all Azerbaijanis, was utterly devastated by this news. Early in the morning, my relatives and I got together to think about how we could help our Turkish brothers and sisters. Then we learned about the relief campaign that had already kicked off. I immediately gathered warm clothes, mattresses, blankets at home and at relatives, and drove off. Apparently, that’s when I was photographed. I don't know who took the photo. After handing over all the things, I found out everyone talking about me," he said.

Bashirli added that the next morning, together with his relatives, they bought food and handed it over to the aid collection point to help the Türkiye eartрquake victims.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following the latest data, 16,546 people have been killed, and 66,132 have got injured in the quake.