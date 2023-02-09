Azerbaijani MoD sends another batch of humanitarian aid to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. According to the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry continues to support the victims of the earthquake in Türkiye, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The aid supplies from the collection points organized by the Ministry of Defense were sent to Türkiye via another truck.

Measures for collecting dry food, cleaning supplies, clothes, as well as bedding, heating, small household equipment and other vital items are provided by the military personnel of the Azerbaijani Army and their family members at the collection points.

As many as 17,406 people died, and 71,866 people got injured following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Türkiye.