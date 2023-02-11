Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations sends second field hospital to Türkiye (PHOTO)

Society Materials 11 February 2023 19:02 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations sends second field hospital to Türkiye (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. On behalf of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has sent a second field hospital equipped with the necessary medical supplies to Türkiye to eliminate the consequences of a strong earthquake that occurred in the brotherly country, Trend reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The hospital consists of 5 functional departments - reception and distribution, laboratory, and two operating units. Appropriate conditions for examination, operations and treatment of the seriously wounded have been created. High-qualified medical personnel capable of working in military field conditions will be provided as well.

The plane with a mobile field hospital took off from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport to the Turkish city of Adana.

Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations sends second field hospital to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations sends second field hospital to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations sends second field hospital to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations sends second field hospital to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations sends second field hospital to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations sends second field hospital to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations sends second field hospital to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations sends second field hospital to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations sends second field hospital to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations sends second field hospital to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations sends second field hospital to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations sends second field hospital to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations sends second field hospital to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations sends second field hospital to Türkiye (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more