Electronic court system to cover all courts of Azerbaijan soon - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The electronic court system, already used in 80 percent of courts, will cover all courts of Azerbaijan in the coming months, said Azerbaijan's Minister of Justice, Chairman of the Judicial-Legal Council of Azerbaijan, Fikrat Mammadov, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the international conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Supreme Court.

According to him, in order to improve citizens' access to justice, the judicial system has been improved, and up to 40 new courts have been created. In addition, courts of appeal were also established in all regions, as was the institution of administrative justice.

With the participation of the World Bank, the existing infrastructure of the courts was modernized. Moreover, high-tech buildings and complexes for 35 courts in the capital and regions were built and put into operation.

Mammadov noted that, in order to improve access to courts and ensure citizen satisfaction, judicial activity has been digitalized. An electronic court information system has been created, that covers the entire process - from the moment of applying to the court to the execution of the court decision.