Azerbaijan's Labor Market Working Group holds regular meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Azerbaijan's Labor Market Working Group of the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings has held a regular meeting, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population told Trend.

The meeting was attended by the working group's Head, Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Anar Kerimov, Head of the commission's secretariat, Head of the Sector of Presidential Administration Vusal Shikhaliyev, and representatives of public institutions, NGOs, and business structures.

It was noted at the meeting that reforms aimed at developing the labor market, and expanding active employment programs are continuing in Azerbaijan. In addition, it was mentioned that wage reforms conducted in the country are consistent.

The positive impact of the conducted reforms on Azerbaijan's labor market rates in the main international indices was noted. It was mentioned that the working group implemented the action plan for 2022 and carried out purposeful work.

The executive report of the action plan of the working group for 2022 was presented at the meeting, and the activities planned for this year were discussed. The results of the work as part of the approved roadmap on the "workforce" indicator of the Favorable Business Environment Report were presented.

Moreover, the results of the labor market research conducted by the National Observatory on Labour Market and Social Protection Affairs under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan were also made public.