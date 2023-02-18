Azerbaijani athlete Seljan Mahsudova trained hard for World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics - AGF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Azerbaijani athlete Seljan Mahsudova trained hard for FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Nurlana Mammadzade told journalists, Trend reports.

"Today, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation launched the season of international competitions in 2023. Traditionally, the Trampoline World Cup was the first tournament. The competitions will be held for two days, the first day is of a qualifying nature. Tomorrow the semi-finals in the individual program for men will be held, followed by the finals of both men and women in individual and synchronous programs," Mammadzade said.

"By tradition, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation will present the athletes with the highest performance score with the AGF Trophy," she noted, adding that in general, 62 gymnasts from 16 countries are participating in the World Cup.

According to the AGF secretary general, the World Cup stages in the current and next years are important for athletes, as they are licensed for the 2024 Olympic Games.

"At the 2022 World Cup held in Baku, Seljan Mahsudova won a silver medal. Based on the results of her performances at the Trampoline World Cups for 2022, she was awarded the Cup of the International Gymnastics Federation. We hope that during today's qualification she will demonstrate a worthy performance and reach the final," Mammadzade stressed.