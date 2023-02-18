US participant shares his impressions from World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Athletes gain invaluable experience at each competition, Zachary Ramacci, a participant of the World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics in Baku from the US, told Trend.

"I am satisfied with my performance today, but, of course, the result could have been better. The preparations for the World Cup went well. Each competition is a great experience and an opportunity to evaluate your strengths and the program you are performing with," Ramacci said.

The US gymnast, who previously already came to Baku stressed the high level of organization of international tournaments here.

"Before the start, we had several training sessions. The organization of the competitions themselves is at a high level, here they take into account all the details and moments necessary for athletes," he added.

The FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics is being held from February 18 through 19 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

More than 60 gymnasts from 16 countries of the world participating in the competition are presenting individual and synchronous programs.

Azerbaijan is represented at the competitions by Seljan Mahsudova who won the silver medal at the last year's World Cup, held in the country.