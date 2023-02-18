Seljan Makhsudova reaches finals of World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Makhsudova has reached the finals of the World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics in Baku, Trend reports.

The result of Seljan Mahsudova's performance was 53.370 points, she took the third place in the competition.

On February 18-19, the World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. More than 60 gymnasts from 16 countries of the world participate in the competition. Gymnasts present individual and synchronous programs.