Tree-planting in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil as part of establishing forest park complex continues

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, February 22. More than 200 pine trees have been planted in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil, as part of establishing a forest park complex in the "smart nursery" area, Trend reports.

Media representatives partook in the tree-planting process.

Following the "Great Return" state program, local specialists are supposed to complete this process on liberated lands by the end of 2026.

In accordance with the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Action Plan on Karabakh, adopted in 2021, the countries have initiated a number of bilateral measures in the liberated areas.

Totally, Azerbaijan's Mine Action Specialists cleared 105 hectares of land from explosive mines and unexploded ordnance.

In addition, greenhouses, seed storage, seedling growing areas with a closed root system and shading, a refrigerating and packaging warehouse, a fertilizer storage facility, a seedling supply point, a training zone, as well as a training machine and tractor park, will be built in the nursery via advanced technology.

During the year, it's scheduled to grow two million different seedlings in accordance with local climatic conditions, and use them to support afforestation on forest lands of Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions.