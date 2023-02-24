Azerbaijan's human capital development takes place in close cooperation with EU, WB - Head of EU delegation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Azerbaijan's human development takes place in close cooperation with the EU and the World Bank (WB), said Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Mikhalko at the presentation of the "Review of Azerbaijan's human capital" prepared by the WB, Trend reports.

"Given the close cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan, we supported the establishment of this project in order at this stage to find answers on how to develop the future. Development in this area leads to social progress for all," he said.

He also noted that human capital means health, skills, knowledge, experience, and habits.

"Human capital is of fundamental importance, and investments in human capital are the best investment that a country can make," the ambassador said.

He noted that thanks to this project, it will be possible to identify priorities for future development in this area.

Earlier, the World Bank report recorded the growth of human capital in Azerbaijan from 50 to 58 percent from 2010 through 2022.