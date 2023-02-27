Turkish FM meets with Azerbaijani volunteers in quake-hit Kahramanmaras (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 10:50)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has met with a group of Azerbaijani youth providing voluntary support to earthquake victims in a tent city in Kahramanmaras, Trend reports via Azerbaijan Youth Foundation.

According to the Foundation, the Turkish FM has shared a post on his social network about the meeting held with the Azerbaijani volunteers. He noted that he is aware that the entire Azerbaijani people want to help Türkiye. Mevlut Cavusoglu also thanked the Azerbaijani volunteers in his publication. At the end of the meeting, the Turkish FM took a memorable photo with the group of Azerbaijani volunteers.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani volunteers, providing assistance to quake victims in the tent cities in Turkish Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Adiyaman, and Malatya provinces for more than 2 weeks, also help with unloading, sorting, and distributing food, clothing, and medicines, as well as delivering other aid to various points. The young people give out water and hot drinks to the local population, deliver the necessary assistance to dozens of neighborhoods located in different disaster areas and offer other support services. They also visit remote villages to provide them with humanitarian aid.

In the meantime, Azerbaijani volunteers are setting up tents for the rehabilitation and effective organization of leisure time for children affected by the earthquake, as well as providing psychological support services to hundreds of children in order to minimize the quake shocks. In addition, Azerbaijan's medically trained volunteers help local residents with referring to professional doctors after providing primary health care, as well as serve victims in field pharmacies.

The powerful earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The quake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province.

The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.