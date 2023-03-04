Armed men shooting in market of Baku's Khatai district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. A shooting has occurred in one of the markets in the Khatai district of Baku, Trend reports.

Armed men attacked cash couriers, who were inside the market during the incident, killing one and injuring two people.

The killed is Rufat Hasanov shot in the head.

Samir Sheydayev received two gunshot wounds in the back, while another man, whose name isn’t called, was injured in the right shoulder.

In connection with the incident, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office is conducting investigation.