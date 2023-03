BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. A suspect in a shootout in Baku has been detained, Trend reports.

According to law enforcement agencies, two people were injured in the incident - Fagan Rahimli, born in 2002 and Tamerlan Huseynov, born in 1983. The wounded were taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the incident occurred in Baku's Nasimi district today.

An operational group immediately went to the scene of the incident. An investigation is underway.