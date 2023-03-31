Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 16:38)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. As many as 467 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 373 citizens, the second dose – 21 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 57 citizens. A total of 16 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,954,700 vaccine doses were administered, 5,406,735 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,880,026 people – the second dose, 3,401,999 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 265,940 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.