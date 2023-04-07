Azerbaijan takes over chairmanship of National Commissions for UNESCO of TURKSOY countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The chairmanship of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the member countries of TURKSOY has passed from Türkiye to Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Adil Karimli said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the opening ceremony of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the TURKSOY [International Organization of Turkic Culture] member states. This meeting was organized by TURKSOY jointly with the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO under the President of Azerbaijan, ADA University, and its Institute for Development and Diplomacy. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the International Organization of Turkic Culture.

He expressed hope for great achievements during Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

"On May 12, the opening ceremony of "Shusha - the cultural capital of the Turkic world in 2023" will take place. We believe that this will contribute to the development of cooperation between the Turkic states in the field of culture," Karimli said.