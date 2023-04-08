Azerbaijan reveals top countries for number of sold Formula 1 Grand Prix tickets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The largest number of tickets for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was bought by the Netherlands and UK citizens, National Press Officer for the Baku City Circuit operating company Turab Teymurov told reporters, Trend reports.

Teymurov noted that tickets for the event are sold faster than for previous competitions.

He also noted that tickets for many tribunes have been already completely sold out.

"There is very little space left in the rest of the tribunes. Tickets for section B of the Absheron tribune, the Filarmoniya, Sahil and Bulvar tribunes were completely sold out, and very few tickets left for the Mugham tribune, and apparently, in the coming days, tickets for this tribune will also be sold out,” the spokesman explained.

“According to statistics, this year we have broken all records for ticket sales. Formula 1 has been held in our country for the seventh year, and this year we have achieved such success for the first time," Teymurov added.

The 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on April 28-30 in Baku.