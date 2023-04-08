TURKSOY delegation for UNESCO visits Shusha fortress (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, April 8. The international delegation being in Shusha city to participate in the closing ceremony of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the member countries of the International Organization Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) has visited the city fortress, Trend reports from the scene.

The foreign guests were informed about the rich history of the city, and its foundation.

Members of the delegation got acquainted with the construction and restoration work carried out in Shusha, and were also informed about acts of vandalism committed by Armenia during the period of occupation of the city.

The trip to Shusha has taken place within the framework of the TURSOY meeting organized by the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, together with the ADA University and the Institute of Development and Diplomacy under the university.