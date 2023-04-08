Shusha hosts concert for members of national commissions of TURKSOY countries for UNESCO (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, April 8. A concert has been organized in Shusha city for the participants of the 9th meeting of the national commissions of the TURKSOY (International Organization of Turkic Culture) member countries for UNESCO in order to familiarize them with the wonderful genre of Azerbaijani traditional music - Mugham, Trend reports from the scene.

Azerbaijani People's artists Mansum Ibragimov (khananda), Elchin Hashimov (tar), honored artists Kamran Karimov (naghara), Elnur Ahmadov (kamancha), as well as the winner of the international Mugham competition Aytan Maharramova have performed at the concert.

The foreign guests have arrived in Shusha to participate in the closing ceremony of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the member countries of TURKSOY.

During the trip, they got acquainted with one of the sights of the city of Shusha - Jidir Duzu and the fortress walls.

The opening ceremony of the meeting was held in the building of the ADA University in Baku on April 7.

The TURKSOY meeting has been organized by the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, together with and the Institute of Development and Diplomacy under the ADA University.

This year, TURKSOY marks the 30th anniversary of its founding.