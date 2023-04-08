Shusha - incredibly beautiful city - UNESCO rep

SUSHA, Azerbaijan, April 8. Shusha is an incredibly beautiful city, Secretary General of the National Commission of Equatorial Guinea for Cooperation with UNESCO Sandiago Bivini told Trend on Saturday on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions of the TURKSOY Member States for UNESCO.

"This is my first visit to Shusha. The city is incredibly beautiful. Despite the fact that the trip lasts only one day, we have already managed to see a lot of things. I must say that the combination of modern infrastructure and historical monuments is very mesmerizing. Seeing the beauty of the city of Shusha, I realized what Azerbaijan was deprived of during 30 years of Armenian occupation. The construction work currently underway in Shusha allows me to conclude that the city has a great future," he said.

Bivini also stressed that he was fascinated by the national music of Azerbaijan.

On April 8, in the capital of the Turkic world in 2023 - the city of Shusha, the closing ceremony of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions of the TURKSOY Member States for UNESCO was held.

As part of this event, the participants of the meeting were introduced to one of the sights of the city of Shusha - Jidir duzu and fortress walls, as well as a mugham concert with the participation of folk and honored artists.