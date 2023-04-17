Azerbaijani athlete takes first place in exercise with clubs at AGF Trophy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Azerbaijani athlete Zohra Agamirova won first place at the AGF Trophy International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in Baku in the exercise with clubs among seniors, Trend reports. he result of grace was 31.700 points.

The second position is taken by Evelyn Victoria Kocsis representing Hungary, her performance score is 31.050 points, the third place is taken by Veronica Sturmilova from Moldova (30.250 points).

In this program, Azerbaijani gymnast Leyli Agazadeh took the sixth position with a score of 26.900 points.

The 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on April 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 119 gymnasts from 14 countries are scheduled to participate.