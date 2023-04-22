Footage from site of mine explosion in Shusha district published on social networks (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Footage from the site of a mine explosion in the Shusha district published on social networks, Trend reports.

On April 22, at about 17:00, a military truck of the Azerbaijan Army transporting supplies to Azerbaijani positions stationed on the high grounds around the Allahgulular village was blown up by a mine deliberately buried by the Armenians in the direction of road movement. As a result, the driver and the head of the vehicle were wounded, the vehicle broke down and became unusable. One of the servicemen who arrived immediately to help the wounded was also wounded by hitting an anti-personnel mine.

Emergency medical aid was provided to Azerbaijan Army's 3 servicemen who were blown up.