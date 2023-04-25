28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics kicks off in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. The 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics started on April 25 at Azerbaijan's Baku Olympic Sports Complex, Trend reports.

According to Vafa Bakarova, Azerbaijani coach, young athletes who are pupils of eight sports schools and clubs are taking part in the competitions.

"More than 100 gymnasts are participating in the championship, they perform in kids, pre-juniors and juniors age categories. Holding these competitions plays an important role in identifying promising athletes," Bakarova pointed out.

Among the competitors, there are representatives of the Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Palace of Water Sports, Zira Culture Centre, the Shagan Olympic Sports Complex Stadium, the Grasiya Sports Club will participate in the competitions that take place on April 25-27.

At the championship, gymnasts in the age categories: kids born in 2013-2015, pre-juniors born in 2011-2012, and juniors born in 2008-2010 perform in an individual program and team composition in group exercises.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the championship competitions, athletes in the kids and pre-juniors age categories are demonstrating exercises without objects.