Number of labor contracts increase by 34% in Azerbaijan - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. The number of labor contracts in Azerbaijan reached 9,493 as of 1Q2023 end, settling for 1.75 million, Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population told Trend.

The ministry said the mentioned figure is 0.5 percent higher, compared to the figure as of January 1, 2023.

According to the ministry, the wages fund recorded an increase of 6 percent.

Furthermore, over the past five years, the number of employment contracts has increased by 34 percent, while the salary fund has risen by 2.5 times.

A total of 320,000 new labor contracts have been signed following Azerbaijan's labor market measures in the past four years.

In addition to the above statistics, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at the 'Dayag' award ceremony, held on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) in 2022 that the country's private sector inked 280,000 new deals, while while the public sector reached 40,000 contracts last year.

Meanwhile, the number of employment contracts in the non-oil sector reached 827,490, increasing by 287,570 contracts during 2020-2022.