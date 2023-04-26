Awarding ceremony of winners held at 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. The Baku Olympic Stadium hosted an award ceremony for the winners of the 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics in all-around among athletes in the kids age category (born in 2013-2015), Trend reports.

In the all–around among gymnasts born in 2015, the first place was taken by Nilay Punhanli representing Ojag Sport Club, the second place was taken by Fatima Hasanova from the same club, while the third position was taken by Leyla Kerimli from the Palace of Water Sports.

In turn, Inji Islamova rose to the highest step of the podium in the all-around among gymnasts born in 2014, Fatima Tarverdiyeva took the second position, and Mishel Aniskina took the third place. All three gymnasts are students of the Ojag Sport Club.

Meanwhile, in the all-around among gymnasts born in 2013, Amina Novruzova from Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves won the gold medal, Aylin Yusifli representing Ojag Sport Club won the silver medal, and Gulluzar Sharifova from the same sport club was awarded the bronze medal.