Society Materials 29 April 2023 13:44 (UTC +04:00)
Crash occurs during second practice session of teams within F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. A crash has occurred during the second practice session of teams in Baku within the framework of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2023, Trend reports.

In the first sprint race today, Logan Sargeant from Williams team crashed his vehicle.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started on April 28.

On the first day of the competition, which takes place on April 28-30, practice sessions of the Formula 1 and Formula 2 teams and a qualifying round took place. The main competitions will be held on April 30 and the winners will be determined.

