State Border Service of Azerbaijan talks contraband-heavy April 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. In the results of the implementation of measures of the combating smuggling activities, contraband totaling 28.5 million manat ($16.7 million) was detained last month, Trend reports via State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, contraband includes drones designed for video shooting, jewelry, narcotics, bullets and tobacco products.

April was a busy month for Azerbaijan in terms of preventing various drug smuggling operations, in particular from Iran. During drug busts, citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka have also been detained

Azerbaijan's neighboring countries are Russia to the north, Georgia to the northwest, Iran to the south, Turkiye to the west (via the Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan to the northwest) and Armenia to the west and via Nakhchivan to the north and east.