Acting Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan appointed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Natavan Gadimova has been dismissed, Trend reports.

Gadimova was the Minister of Culture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic since April 24, 2018.

The relevant decree was signed by the First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Azer Zeynalov.

By another decree, Deputy Minister of Culture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Hasan Karimov was appointed the Acting Minister of Culture of Nakhchivan.