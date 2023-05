BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The International Music Festival "Kharibulbul" will be held in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, Shusha, from May 9 through May 11, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, Trend reports.

On the eve of this event, a festive atmosphere reigns in Shusha.

We present to the readers photos reflecting the atmosphere prevailing in Shusha on the eve of the festival: