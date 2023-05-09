Azerbaijan's national weightlifting team to take part in African Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. The Azerbaijani national weightlifting team will take part in the African Championship, Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation told Trend.

The 33rd African Weightlifting Championships will be held in Tunisia from May 11 through 18.

The competition will be attended by members of the Azerbaijani national team Nazil Ismailova (45 kg), Isa Rustamov (67 kg) and Omar Javadov (73 kg).

The competitions to be held in Tunisia are also licensed for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, in connection with which the International Weightlifting Federation offered the Azerbaijani team to try their hand at this tournament as an alternative opportunity. The Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation has accepted this offer.

The license points of the athletes will be taken into account in the general Olympic classification system in accordance with their results.

The reason for the performance of the Azerbaijani national team in this championship was that in April of this year, it could not take part in the European Championship held in Yerevan because of the provocation of the Armenians.

On April 14, during the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan, a provocation was committed against Azerbaijan. An Armenian designer and stylist Aram Nikolyan ran onto the stage, took the Azerbaijani flag from the hands of the flag bearer, and burned it in front of everyone.