Azerbaijan names principles of conducting activities in space industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The principles of space activities in Azerbaijan are named, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the new draft law "on Space activities", which was discussed at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee for Economic Policy, Industries, and Enterprising.

Thus, space activities are carried out on the basis of such principles as the use of outer space for peaceful purposes; protection of national interests; efficient use of space resources; safety of space activities and industry, and reducing the impact of space debris on the environment.

Earlier at the meeting it was mentioned that Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos space agency does not need to obtain licenses and permits provided for in the list approved by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority to perform the relevant work in the areas of its activities.

The company owns two communication satellites – Azerspace-1 and Azerspace-2, as well as the low-orbit Azersky satellite.

The first Azerbaijani Azerspace-1 satellite was launched into orbit in 2013 and its service life is 17 years, while the second communication satellite was launched into orbit in 2018 and its service life is up to 22 years.