Azerbaijan’s Shusha is center of our unity and source of our strength - TURKSOY

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Azerbaijan's Shusha is the temple of art, the cradle of Azerbaijani music, the center of our unity and the source of our strength, Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) Sultan Raev said in the interview with “Anadolu” [Turkish journal], Trend reports.

He noted that the figures of culture and art who address the world from the city of Shusha are very important people both for Azerbaijan and for the entire Turkic world.

Raev pointed out that the brotherly Azerbaijani people have made a great contribution not only to the Turkic World but also to the entire world's culture and civilization. Thanks to the glorious victory of the heroic people of Azerbaijan, the liberated lands are now a space of freedom, independence, and brotherhood.

"If the sounds of gunshots and mine explosions were heard in Shusha before, today the songs of the entire Turkic world are being sung here. Our voice echoes through the vast expanses of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh," Raev said.

He noted that Azerbaijan’s Shusha has been declared the cultural capital of the Turkic world. Therefore, many events will be held in the city in this regard in 2023.