Azerbaijani participants perform at Royal Windsor Horse Show in UK (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. On May 11, the traditional Windsor Royal Horse Show was opened in the UK. The first performance of the Azerbaijani delegation consisting of 60 people took place at the event, which takes place on the territory of Windsor Castle, the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Despite the rainy weather, the dance ensemble and the cavalry detachment of the SBS with 20 Karabakh horses once again presented Azerbaijan at a high level and won great sympathy from the audience.

The basis of the show composition called "Land of Fire", presented by the country's delegation, were Karabakh horses, well-known to the viewers of the show, distinguished by their special beauty and won an army of fans here, as well as elegant Azerbaijani dances and wonderful national music.

The production director of the show composition prepared with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the organization of the Equestrian Federation of Azerbaijan is the honored journalist Rovshan Jahangirov, the choreographer is the artistic director of the dance ensemble of the SBS, the honored artist Farid Ibrahimov, and the production instructor of the cavalry unit is Imran Ahmadli.

The show composition consists of the unique sound of the "Karabakh jangi" performed on our national musical instruments - pipes (tütək), zurna, balaban, as well as the incendiary performance of the dance ensemble "Sarhadchi" (Border Guard), the skill of the cavalry detachment on Karabakh horses amazed the British audience.

The show program was enthusiastically welcomed by the participants of the event. The audience gave a standing ovation to the representatives of Azerbaijan.

The performances of the Azerbaijani delegation at the show will continue until May 14.