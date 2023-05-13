Azerbaijani gymnasts talk preparation for 39th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Only a few days are left until the 39th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics, which will be held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

In general, 315 gymnasts (191 seniors, 124 juniors) will perform in the continental championship, which will be held under the motto "Shine like a star" with the participation of rhythmic gymnastics stars from 38 countries.

In the individual program, gymnasts will compete in certain types of exercises with balls, hoops, clubs and ribbons in the team competition and all-around.

Teams of group exercises among seniors will present programs with five hoops, three ribbons and two balls, while teams among juniors will compete in programs with five jump ropes and five balls.

At the competitions, Azerbaijan will be represented in the individual program by seniors Zohra Aghamirova and Ilona Zeynalova, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina will perform within the senior team in group exercises. At the same time, Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismayilzada, Madina Aslanova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova, and Zahra Jafarova will join the competitions among junior group teams.

Before the European Championships, the gymnasts, performing among the seniors, talked about the preparation for the competition.

According to Aghalarzade, the coach has set interesting and challenging programs for the team.

"Since October last year, we have been working on a new composition. I would like to note that before the European Championship, we participated in several World Cups, and achieved good results. The team is ready for the championship. Only a few days are left before the competition, where gymnasts from 38 countries of the world will perform. I believe that we will proudly raise the flag of Azerbaijan," Aghalarzade said.

Alimuradova emphasizes that performing in the Motherland is a huge responsibility.

"More people are watching and supporting our performances – all employees of the Federation, our parents, young gymnasts and fans of this sport. Therefore, we will try to represent our country with dignity," Alimuradova added.

Speaking about the exercises that the team will perform at the championship, Hummatova notes that these are two very different programs.

"The exercise with five hoops is set to music with national motifs. The European Championship will be on our native land, so we will try to create an atmosphere with national music in the Arena so that the audience can feel it. The composition with three ribbons and two balls is interesting and mysterious. The programs are very different, and we are waiting for support from the audience," Hummatova said.

Members of the group team participated in the shooting for the poster and the introductory video of the 39th European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

According to Sorokina, she is happy to see herself on the poster in her native Baku.

"This is a very interesting idea from the organizers. We are presented as sports stars and certainly this is an additional responsibility for us," the gymnast said.

In turn, Luzan talks about the rhythmic gymnasts that will perform at the competitions.

"Famous athletes, gymnastics stars, and world prize-winners will take part in this championship. This is a great pride and a great responsibility for me," the gymnast added.

Talking about her programs, Aghamirova shares her thoughts about the exercises she will perform in the competition.

"Each of my programs is unique and interesting. It is very important for me to perform well in all four programs. I will try to demonstrate a good result and get to the final," the participant said.

In turn, Zeynalova notes that the upcoming competitions for her as a senior will be the first European Championship.

"There is a little excitement. But despite this, I am seriously preparing. I hope that I will fulfill my program well and represent our country with dignity," the gymnast added.