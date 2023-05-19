Croatian gymnast says performing at European Championship in Baku helps gain experience

Participation in the 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics helps me gain experience, gymnast from Croatia Tamara Artic told Trend

"I really like performing in Baku, and I am very glad about this opportunity. It is extremely important for me to represent my country at such a competition," she said.

Artic pointed out that she was a little worried during her performances in qualifying competitions.

"I did the exercises with the ball and clubs well, though there were some mistakes in the exercises with the ribbon and hoop," she said.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the motto "Shine like a star".

At the competitions, Azerbaijan is represented in the individual program by seniors Zohra Aghamirova and Ilona Zeynalova, as well as the senior team in group exercises, which included Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

During the first day of the championship, the junior team of Azerbaijan in group exercises consisting of Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismailzada, Madina Aslanova, Ilahi Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova and Zahra Jafarova won two bronze medals in the all-around and in the five-ball program.