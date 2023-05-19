Persons transporting drugs from Europe, Iran to Azerbaijan detained (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Operations against members of organized gangs who import narcotics into Azerbaijan continue by employees of the Main Directorate for Combating Drugs of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country, Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs told Trend.

According to the ministry, it was established that the drugs were imported from South America to Europe, and from there in transit to the territory of Azerbaijan.

During the last operation, Khalid Iskenderov, Khayyam Asadov and Elman Yusifov were detained with about 1 kg of cocaine and 3,284 ecstasy pills.

Thus, Yusifov, who was engaged in international cargo transportation, imported drugs into the country, while Asadov's goal was to pick up these drugs from the border and deliver them to Iskenderov in order to later organize the sale in Baku.

During the ongoing operations, other people have been detained as well - resident of the Yardimli district, Hagani Sultanov, residents of Baku Emin Aliyev, his accomplices Kamil Aliyev and Natig Aslanov, as well as Vugar Jafarov.

These individuals were caught with a total of 50 kilograms of drugs, including 33 kg of heroin, 12 kg of marijuana, 5 kg of methamphetamine and 210 tablets containing psychotropic substances.

The detainees admitted that they were attracted to drug trafficking by persons living in Iran, who seek to widely distribute drugs in the country, mainly among young people.