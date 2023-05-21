Baku hosts awarding ceremony for winners of European Championship among teams in group exercises (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. On May 21, the ceremony of awarding the winners and prize-winners of the 39th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship among senior teams in group exercises was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

In the program with five hoops, the team of Israel climbed to the highest step of the podium, the team of Bulgaria took the second place, the team of Italy took the third position.

The Azerbaijani team won the gold medal for the composition with three ribbons and two balls, the Israeli team won the silver medal, and the Spanish team won the bronze medal.

The awards were presented by Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Altay Hasanov, member of the Rhythmic Gymnastics Technical Committee of European Gymnastics Kristiana Todorova, Vice-President of European Gymnastics Tom Thingvold.

The Team Spirit and Miss Press awards also took place. The Team Spirit award was awarded to the Ukrainian national team, this award was presented by the manager of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Farhad Ahmedbayli.

The athlete Annalise Dragan (Romania) became the owner of the Miss Press award, she was awarded by the representative of the local organizing committee of the competition Zaur Suleymanov.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the "Shine like a star" motto.