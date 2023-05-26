Armenians continue illegal transportation accompanied by Russian peacekeepers (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Armenians continue to carry out illegal transportation accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, Trend reports.

Russian peacekeepers continue to ensure the protection of military transportation of illegal Armenian armed formations.

The footage shows how military transportation to the combat positions of illegal Armenian armed formations is carried out by means of the Khankendi-Karkijahan-Khalfali road, accompanied by armored vehicles of Russian peacekeepers.

The peaceful protest on the Lachin-Khankendi road against the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's mineral resources in the area of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment started on December 12, 2022, and ended on April 28, 2023. This peaceful protest organized on the Lachin-Khankendi road lasted 138 days.

Previously, following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC was going to begin preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, on December 10, 2022.