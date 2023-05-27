Resident of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district injured following mine explosion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. A resident from the Tovuz district was injured by a mine explosion, the regional press service group of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Ganja told Trend.

The incident occurred this morning in the district's village of Alibeyli.

According to the ministry, the police department of the Tovuz district received information that a resident of the village Abdulla Aleskerov was blown up by a mine.

In turn, police officers immediately arrived at the scene of the accident and the victim was taken to the hospital.

According to the ministry, his left leg was injured.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.