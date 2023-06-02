Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
7th Azerbaijan and Baku championships in aerobic gymnastics kick off (PHOTO)

Society Materials 2 June 2023 13:20 (UTC +04:00)
7th Azerbaijan and Baku championships in aerobic gymnastics kick off

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The 7th Azerbaijan and the Baku championships in aerobic gymnastics kicked off at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex on June 2, Trend reports.

About 100 gymnasts representing the Ojag Sports Club, the Grasiya SportsCclub and the Olympic Sports Complex in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit city take part in the competitions, which will be held June 2 through 3.

Athletes at the championship of Azerbaijan perform in the age categories "kids" (born in 2015-2016), "children" (born in 2012-2014), "pre-juniors" (born in 2009-2011) and "juniors" (born in 2006-2008), and at the Baku Championship - in the age categories "children", "pre-juniors", "juniors" and "adults" (born in 2005 and older).

Gymnasts will perform in an individual program, as part of mixed pairs, trios and groups according to the relevant age categories.

