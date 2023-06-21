Highest-scoring applicant chooses Baku Higher Oil School

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Applicant Javid Nazarov, who scored the highest points in the country in the entrance exams conducted by the State Examination Center (SEC) for the 2023/2024 school year, chose the Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR.

Having scored a total of 692.8 points, including 295.8 points in the final exam and 397 points in the block exam, Javid became the leader in the first specialty group and all specialty groups.

He wants to become a student of the Information Security Department of Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR.

Javid graduated from Sumgait city Natural Sciences oriented Gymnasium.