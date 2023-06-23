Students of LANDAU School awarded at Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)

The Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) has hosted an award ceremony for students of LANDAU School Local Curriculum.

Speaking at the ceremony, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov congratulated the students and wished them success. The rector noted that Baku Higher Oil School is always ready to host such events that encourage students' achievements.

It should be noted that the students of the Azerbaijani and Russian departments of LANDAU School for the first time since October of the current academic year have taken part in city and international Olympiads. During this period, they have participated in about 10 Olympiads, including SASMO, AMO, FISO, Olympiads in Mathematics and English, as well as in the “Mother Tongue” Olympiad, which was held for the first time on a national scale. In total, 250 students were awarded at the Olympiads. Some of the winners received several awards.