Azerbaijan national team wins another medal at III European Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete Seyyad Dadashov won a silver medal at the III European Games in Poland, Trend reports.

Seiyad Dadashov, who competed in the 54 kg weight category, met Hugo Arillo Vazquez (Spain) in the final. Losing to the opponent with a score of 3:0, 3:11, 9:7, the Azerbaijani athlete took second place.

Dadashov met with Khalid Abdel Halim (Germany) in the 1/8 finals. Dadashov won in the first round with a score of 8:4, and in the second - with a score of 6:5. Thanks to this victory, our representative reached the quarterfinals, where he fought with Lubomir Bogdanov (Bulgaria) and, having won with a score of 10:5, 10:5, advanced to the semifinals.