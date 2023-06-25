Comprehensive operational-investigative “Border-Shield” events of Azerbaijan held on border with Russia wraps up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The comprehensive operational search and preventive measures carried out on the territory of the regions of Azerbaijan bordering with the Russian Federation under the conditional "Border-Shield" name have been completed, Trend reports.

The operations were carried out in accordance with the mutual agreement reached between the Ministers of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation.

In connection with the ongoing operations, police posts were established in the relevant places in the territories of Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz, Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Shaki, Oguz, and Gabala districts.

The main purpose of the operations, which lasted a week, was to identify and neutralize transnational organized criminal groups and members of terrorist organizations, to identify and suppress channels for the receipt of financial and material resources aimed at the sale of weapons, explosives, and devices, narcotic drugs, etc.

Such complex operational search activities are carried out regularly, with strict observance of the protection of human and civil rights and freedoms, as well as the national interests and laws of Azerbaijan.

Comprehensive operational-investigative and preventive measures under the conditional "Border-Shield" name began on June 19.