BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. According to the training plan for 2023, sessions were held with the chiefs of the armored tank service in one of the military units, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The evacuation of damaged equipment from the area and the sequence of the right use of repair tools were explained and demonstrated to the session participants.

The objective of the sessions is to further increase the knowledge and skills of the chiefs of the armored tank service.