Turkish-made smart bombs may be used by aircraft of Azerbaijan's Air Force

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. The Su-25 modernization project contract signing ceremony was held between the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry and the "TUSAS" company of Türkiye, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Agil Gurbanov, Chairman of the Turkish Defense Industry Committee Haluk Gorgun and other officials took part in the signing ceremony held within the framework of the IDEF‘23 16th International Defence Industry Fair.

The main purpose of signing the contract is integration of Turkish-made smart bombs and missiles into the aircraft which is in the armament of Azerbaijan Air Force and the implementation of their avionics modernization activities.

The project, which is under consideration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, and the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, envisages the maximum use of internal as well as national opportunities and means of the defense industry of the fraternal country.